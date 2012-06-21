Encana spending to exceed cash flow on oil hunt

CALGARY, Alberta, June 21 Encana Corp's
capital spending will likely exceed its cash flow for at least
the next 18 months as the company accelerates its transition to
more oil and liquids-rich natural gas production, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
Encana, which said it will boost spending by $600 million
this year to increase output of the more valuable fuels, has
also had considerable interest in packages of stakes in North
American liquids-rich development prospects from potential
partners, CEO Randy Eresman said at a company-sponsored investor
meeting.
Meanwhile, the Calgary-based company expects dry gas output
at the Haynesville shale gas play in Louisiana, Greater Sierra
project in British Columbia and coalbed methane fields in
Alberta will decline in the next few years as it cuts spending
on them due to low gas prices, Eresman said.