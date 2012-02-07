版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 8日 星期三 04:26 BJT

Encana says head of Canadian operations resigns

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 7 Mike Graham, president of Encana Corp's Canadian division, has resigned from the company, effective immediately, a spokeswoman for Canada's largest natural gas producer said on Tuesday.

The company did not say why Graham, who has run all of Encana's Canadian operations since 2007, is leaving.

He will be replaced by Mike McAllister, who is currently senior vice-president of Encana's Canadian division.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐