Encana profit rises 10 pct

April 25 Encana Corp's first-quarter operating profit rose 10 percent, helped by increased production of oil and natural gas liquids.

Canada's largest natural gas producer reported net operating income of $240 million, or 33 cents per share, up from $218 million, or 30 cents per share a year earlier.

Cash flow, a key measure of the company's ability to fund development, rose 6 percent from last year to $1 billion, or $1.39 per share.