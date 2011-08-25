UPDATE 3-Encana looks to sell North Texas assets

* Expects asset sale to be completed in late 2011 or early 2012

* Looks to divest non-core midstream and producing assets in U.S., Canada

* Scotia Waterous to advise on the transaction (Rewrites throughout, adds analyst quotes, updates shares)

By Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay and Jeffrey Jones

BANGALORE/CALGARY, Aug 25 Encana Corp put its Barnett Shale natural gas assets in North Texas up for sale on Thursday as the largest gas producer in Canada tries to bolster its financial strength as natural gas prices languish.

Encana hired Scotia Waterous as adviser for the sale of the assets, which currently produce 125 million cubic feet equivalent of gas per day and include associated processing and pipeline facilities on about 52,000 net acres.

The company, which has shale gas holdings in several regions of Canada and the United States, has been working to shed $1-$2 billion worth of non-core assets and has cut back on spending to cope with weak market conditions.

U.S. gas prices NGc1 have fallen about 6 percent this year as supplies have surged, partly due to the advances on shale gas drilling technology.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects marketed production this year to hit an all-time high of 65.51 billion cubic feet per day, easily beating the previous high of 62.05 bcf from 1973.

In July, Encana had said it expects cash flow and output to grow 5-7 percent this year.

SELLING CASH COW?

Encana's move comes after a $5.4 billion alliance with PetroChina fell through in June, five months after the company first trumpeted the deal to jointly develop massive reserves in British Columbia.

"Today's announcement conflicts with what has recently been suggested by the management, namely such sales, joint ventures or farmouts will be focused on non-producing properties," said analyst Mark Gilman of The Benchmark Co.

Gilman said sales such as those being indicated as possible or being sought out by the company on Thursday do not fall in that category at all. "These are mature producing properties that themselves generate meaningful cash flow."

Gilman downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy," citing concerns about high unit-development costs and possible near- to intermediate-term funding issues.

Encana, whose peers include Talisman Energy Inc , is also looking to sell midstream and producing assets and is in talks with a number of third parties to form joint ventures for some of its other assets in a bid to accelerate development.

Shares of Encana were down 82 Canadian cents at C$24.07 on Thursday afternoon. They earlier fell as much as 5 percent to C$23.77 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Encana expects the North Texas asset sale to be completed in late 2011 or early 2012. It did not spell out how much it expects from the sale.

The company pointed out it still holds 295,000 net acres of land in the Haynesville shale play in Louisiana, where it produces 500 mmcfd. It has another 240,000 bpd in East Texas, where output averages 250 mmcfd.

The mid-continent resource play operations will continue to be a main contributor to its long-term growth strategy, said Encana, which has about 7 million net acres of undeveloped land across North America. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore and Jeffrey Jones in Calgary; Editing by Maju Samuel and Gopakumar Warrier)