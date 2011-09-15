FACTBOX-Encana's moves to weather weak gas prices

Sept 15 Encana Corp (ECA.TO) has struck several deals in the past two years, many designed to help Canada's largest gas producer maintain production growth and keep debt in check while gas prices languish. [ID:nS1E78C1RT]

Here is a list of transactions since November 2009, when Encana spun off its oil sands assets into Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) so it could concentrate on gas resource plays.

2011

Sept 7 - Sells gas-gathering and processing assets in the Piceance region of in Colorado to a private company for $590 million.

Aug 25 - Begins process to sell its Barnett Shale assets in north Texas, which produce 125 million cubic feet a day. Analysts peg value at more than $800 million.

May 2 - Signs joint venture agreement with Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN.N) of Portland, Oregon. Northwest will invest $250 million over five years to gain working interest in the Jonah field in Wyoming.

April 20 - Pushes out plans to double production beyond its five-year target, blaming persistently weak natural gas markets. Establishes positions in the Duvernay shale in Alberta, and Tuscaloosa Marine shale in Mississippi and Louisiana, both with gas-liquids potential. Says it plans a handful of new joint ventures.

March 18 - Buys 30 percent stake in the proposed Kitimat, British Columbia, liquefied natural gas terminal. The project, led by Apache Corp (APA.N), is aimed at opening up a new Asian export market for British Columbia gas.

Feb 9 - After more than a year of talks, signs a C$5.4 billion agreement with PetroChina (601857.SS) to jointly develop Encana's Cutbank Ridge gas field in northeastern British Columbia. In June, the deal collapses amid speculation about disputes over value and control.

Jan 18 - Sells its Fort Lupton, Colorado, gas plant and gathering systems for $303 million.

2010

May 7 - buys into early-stage Collingwood shale play in Michigan, which has potential for gas liquids, for about $37.5 million.

March 16 - Announces plans to double production over five years, assuming a $6-$7 per mmBtu gas price.

Feb 28 - Signs agreement with KOGAS (036460.KS) under which the South Korean company could pay $1.1 billion over five years to gain 50 percent of three northeastern British Columbia gas fields. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)