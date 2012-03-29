版本:
Encana expects final investment decision on Kitimat LNG before end-2012

SINGAPORE, March 29 Encana Corp expects a final investment decision on the Kitimat LNG project on Canada's West Coast before end-2012, Chief Executive Office Randy Eresman said on Thursday.

Encana expects to finish the front-end engineering design by the middle of the year, Eresman said in a presentation at an LNG conference in Singapore.

