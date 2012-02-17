UPDATE 3-Encana to cut N.American gas output on low prices

* Encana slashes spending in face of low prices

By Edward McAllister and Scott Haggett

NEW YORK/CALGARY, Feb 17 Encana Corp said on Friday it will immediately cut some North American natural gas output and slash spending on pure gas plays due to decade-low prices, becoming the second major producer to shutter production as profit margins narrow.

To counter a huge American supply glut, Canada's largest natural gas producer will shut in 250 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of gas production instantly, as it shears spending on dry gas fields and focuses drilling in more lucrative oil-based liquids plays.

The cuts are the first part of a move to reduce production by up to 600 mmcfd, or 20 percent, by the end of the year, Encana said at the release of its earnings .

"It is abundantly clear that a continued reduction of drilling activity will be required to restore market balance," said Encana Chief Executive Randy Eresman. "For the industry as a whole, near-term natural gas prices are at levels below what it costs to add most new production."

Encana follows U.S. No. 2 producer Chesapeake Energy , which announced cuts of 500 mmcfd in January, and a number of other producers who have moved rigs away from dry gas fields and reduced investment as record production swamps the market. The North American natural gas rig count is currently at 28-month lows.

U.S. natural gas futures, sensitive to any mention of cuts, rose 6 percent following Encana's announcement. Prices jumped to as high as $2.733 per million British thermal units in early U.S. trading, up about 18 cents but still not far off the 10-year low of $2.23 seen in January. Gas eventually settled up near 5 percent at $2.684 on Friday.

"Natural gas is gaining interest, and price support, from the potential of other producers joining the bandwagon of cutting production and drilling," said Jay Levine, broker at enerjay LLC in Portland, Maine. "Even the specter of that might be sufficient to help establish a price floor going forth in spite of existing fundamentals."

While Chesapeake's January cuts, like Encana's, were met with a brief price spike, that rally was not sustained and prices remain depressed by oversupply and swelling inventories that analysts and traders say can only be relieved by cuts of around 3 billion cubic feet per day.

DRY GAS SPENDING CUTS

Prolific production from shale deposits across the United States has flooded the market this winter as mild temperatures dampened demand and squeezed the profits of producers during a season when prices are normally on the rise.

Like numerous producers across North America, Encana has shifted its focus to develop more liquids-rich supplies in areas such as the Duvernay shale of Alberta and Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Louisiana.

To minimize spending in pure gas plays that offer the lowest returns for producers, Encana has cut its capital investment plan by 37 percent from 2011 levels.

The company will cut spending at the Haynesville shale gas field in Louisiana by 60 percent from 2011 levels. All the drilling it plans for the field this year will be complete by the end of the first quarter.

Encana will also cut spending at the Jean Marie region in northeastern British Columbia and will direct development cash only to the prolific Horn River shale gas play.

The steep reduction in spending is expected to cut production by an extra 250 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) by the end of the year, on top of the 250 mmcfd that will be immediately cut from well slowdowns and shut-ins, Encana said.

The total cuts should bring production down from 3.3 billion cubic feet per day in 2011 to around 2.8 bcfd, with a further potential cut from royalty volumes.

"The combined total natural gas volume reduction would remove about 600 mmcfd off the market when royalty volumes are also taken into account," Eresman said.