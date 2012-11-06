Nucor, EnCana sign deal to develop natural gas wells

UPDATE 2-Ternium buys Thyssenkrupp's Brazil mill for $1.3 bln
* Thyssenkrupp shares jump 5.5 pct in early trade (Adds details of deal, ThyssenKrupp comment, share price)
Nov 6 Steel producer Nucor Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a deal to develop natural gas wells with Canada's EnCana Corp that it hopes will guarantee supply for more than 20 years.
Under the terms of the deal, the companies will share costs to develop wells in the continental United States. EnCana will operate the wells, and drilling could stop if natural gas prices fell below an undisclosed threshold.
Natural gas is used in the steelmaking process.
* Thyssenkrupp shares jump 5.5 pct in early trade (Adds details of deal, ThyssenKrupp comment, share price)
* Shares climb 4 pct, top in FTSE 100 (Adds shares, EU subsidiary plans)
* Continental and Caterpillar Inc. have signed an agreement to equip CAT Off-Highway-Trucks (model series 770 to 775) with Continental RDT-Master tires in sizes 18.00R33, 21.00R33 and 24.00R35 Source text - http://bit.ly/2kYD3eV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)