Encana to buy oil-rich shale assets from Freeport for $3.1 bln

BRIEF-RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1.96 mln
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
May 7 Encana Corp , Canada's largest natural gas producer, said it would buy $3.1 billion of assets in the oil-rich Eagle Ford shale basin in south Texas from Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.
The properties produced about 53,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the first quarter of 2014, the company said.
Encana said it expected the deal to add to its 2014 cash flow and nearly double its current oil production. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
April 24 General Motors Co's bid to block hundreds of lawsuits, potentially worth billions of dollars, over a deadly ignition-switch defect broke down on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal claiming the suits were barred by the No. 1 American automaker's 2009 bankruptcy.
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday morning, boosted by solid gains for banking stocks as investors cheered domestic data and French election results that limited the risk of another core member leaving the European Union.