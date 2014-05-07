版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 7日 星期三 18:15 BJT

Encana to buy oil-rich shale assets from Freeport for $3.1 bln

May 7 Encana Corp , Canada's largest natural gas producer, said it would buy $3.1 billion of assets in the oil-rich Eagle Ford shale basin in south Texas from Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.

The properties produced about 53,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the first quarter of 2014, the company said.

Encana said it expected the deal to add to its 2014 cash flow and nearly double its current oil production. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐