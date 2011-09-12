Encana examining deals in Poland, no agreement yet

* Newspaper says Encana close to deal
* Poland one of a few potential areas for company
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 12 Encana Corp (ECA.TO)
is in talks with potential partners that could lead to shale
gas exploration in Poland, but has not signed any deals, a
spokesman with Canada's biggest gas producer said on Monday.
Encana remains focused on unconventional gas in North
America, but is studying a few international prospects, such as
Poland, where numerous oil companies have recently announced
partnership deals, Encana spokesman Alan Boras said.
"If and when we have an agreement, we'll talk about it,"
Boras said.
A Polish press report said Encana would co-operate with PKN
Orlen PKNA.WA, exchanging some of its U.S. shale holdings for
stakes in Polish licenses. Orlen's board was expected to
approve a deal this month, the daily Parkiet reported.
Boras declined to confirm any specific deal.
Encana said in July it was looking at select international
opportunities after spending much of the last decade refocusing
operations to concentrate on Canada and the United States.
Several North American energy companies, including Exxon
Mobil Corp (XOM.N), Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N), Talisman Energy
Inc TLM.TO and Nexen Inc NXY.TO, have announced deals over
the past year in Poland, seen as one of Europe's most
prospective shale gas exploration regions.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)