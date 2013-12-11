版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 11日 星期三 19:19 BJT

Encana to grow natural gas liquids production by 30 pct

Dec 11 Encana Corp said it would increase natural gas liquids production by 30 percent in 2014 as part of its plan to focus spending on five regions rich in gas liquids and oil.

Canada's largest natural gas producer will focus three-quarters of its planned $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion capital spending in 2014 on the Montney, Duvernay, DJ Basin, San Juan Basin and the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale regions.

Encana said last month it would cut about 20 percent of its workforce, slash its dividend and spin off of its historic Alberta freehold lands into a separate company.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐