Encana posts profit as oil, natural gas liquids volumes jump

Oct 23 Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural gas producer, reported its second straight quarterly profit as its oil and natural gas liquids volumes nearly doubled.

The company, which is restructuring its operations under new Chief Executive Doug Suttles, reported a net profit of $188 million, or 25 cents per share, for the third quarter. It had reported a net loss of $1.24 billion a year earlier.

Excluding most one-time items, the company reported operating income of $150 million, or 20 cents per share.
