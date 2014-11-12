Encana's operating profit nearly doubles

Nov 12 Encana Corp, Canada's largest
natural-gas producer, said its quarterly operating profit jumped
87 percent due to higher production of oil and natural gas
liquids.
The company's operating profit, excluding most one-time
items, rose to $281 million, or 38 cents per share, in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30 from $150 million, or 20 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Encana, which is restructuring to end its reliance on
low-value natural gas, said net income attributable to common
shareholders increased to $2.81 billion from $188 million,
mainly due to a gain of $2.4 billion related to divestitures.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore and Nia Williams in
Calgary; Editing by Joyjeet Das)