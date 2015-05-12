UPDATE 1-Encana posts surprise operating profit as costs fall

(Compares with estimates, adds details)
May 12 Encana Corp , Canada's
largest natural gas producer, posted a surprise quarterly
operating profit as investments in technology to lower well
costs and increase production begin paying off.
Encana has been diversifying into oil production and has
invested heavily in technology and drilling techniques, such as
applying simultaneous drilling and completions operations on
wells, to drive greater productivity and cost efficiencies.
The company said the application of such drilling techniques
is increasing initial production rates and delivering stronger
well performance.
Encana said production costs in the Permian, Eagle Ford,
Duvernay and Montney plays fell in the first quarter ended March
31 from the fourth quarter.
The company has said it would direct most of its investments
into these four areas, which its says are its highest margin
growth plays.
Still total production averaged about 430,100 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d) during the quarter, down from about
536,100 boe/d a year earlier, reflecting the sale of
lower-margin assets and a shift to produce more liquids.
Oil and natural-gas liquids production rose 78 percent to
about 120,700 barrels per day (bbls/d) in the quarter. Realized
liquids prices fell to $37.83 per barrel from $69.19.
Natural gas output fell 34 percent, while realized natgas
prices fell 18 percent.
Encana posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of
$1.71 billion compared with a year-ago profit of $116 million,
mainly due to $1.22 billion in impairment charges.
The company's operating profit, which excludes most one-time
items, fell 98 percent to $9 million, or 1 cent per share.
Analyst on average were expecting a loss of 9 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Encana's cash flow, an indicator of its ability to pay for
new projects and drilling, fell 55 percent to $495 million, or
65 cents per share.
Calgary-based Encana's shares closed at C$16.82 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)