UPDATE 1-Encana records another $1 bln charge amid oil slump

July 24 Encana Corp , Canada's No.1 natural gas producer, recorded another billion-dollar impairment charge as oil and gas prices remain weak, pushing it to a quarterly loss.

The company had spent about $9 billion last year to add assets in the oil-rich Eagle Ford and Permian Basin shale fields in Texas to lower its exposure to weak natural gas prices.

But the acquisitions proved to be ill-timed, with global crude prices plummeting by about 50 percent since June last year.

Encana recorded impairment charges of $1.33 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 and $1.22 billion in the preceding quarter.

Diversified U.S. miner and energy producer Freeport-McMoran Inc on Thursday recorded $2 billion charges due to writedowns on its oil and gas properties.

Encana, which is also focusing on the Duvernay and Montney shale fields, had cut its capital budget by a quarter to $2 billion-$2.2 billion in February.

The company's net loss was $1.61 billion for the second quarter, compared with a year-ago profit of $271 million.

Calgary-based Encana's operating loss, which excludes most one-time items, was $167 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with a profit of $171 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

The operating loss was mainly due to lower commodity prices.

Realized liquids prices fell by more than a third in the quarter, while realized natural gas prices fell 14 percent.

Encana's cash flow, an indicator of its ability to pay for new assets and drilling, fell 72.4 percent to $181 million.

Up to Thursday's close of C$11.23, the company's shares had fallen nearly 53 percent in the past year. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)