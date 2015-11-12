Encana posts quarterly loss due to impairment charge

Nov 12 Canadian natural gas producer Encana Corp
reported a third-quarter loss, compared with a
year-ago profit, hurt by an impairment charge of about $1.07
billion.
The Calgary-based company reported a net loss of $1.24
billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit
of $2.81 billion a year earlier.
Encana's operating loss, which excludes most one-time items,
was $24 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a profit of
$281 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Amrutha Gayathri in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)