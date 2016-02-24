Canada's Encana posts loss, cuts 2016 capex

Feb 24 Canada's Encana Corp
reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit,
and the company cut its 2016 capital spending target.
The oil and natural gas producer slashed its capital
spending target for the year to $900 million-$1 billion from
$1.5 billion-$1.7 billion it forecast earlier.
Encana reported a net loss of $612 million attributable to
common shareholders for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. The
company reported a profit of $198 million, a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, Encana's operating profit rose to 13
cents from 5 cents, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)