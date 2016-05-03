Encana posts smaller quarterly loss as costs fall

May 3 Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp posted a smaller quarterly loss as cost cuts paid off.

The company's net loss decreased to $379 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.71 billion a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, Encana posted an operating loss, which excludes most one-time items, of 15 cents, compared with a profit of 3 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)