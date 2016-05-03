Encana posts smaller quarterly loss as costs fall

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp posted a smaller quarterly loss as cost cuts paid off.
The company's net loss decreased to $379 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.71 billion a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, Encana posted an operating loss, which excludes most one-time items, of 15 cents, compared with a profit of 3 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.