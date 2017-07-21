FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian oil producer Encana posts quarterly profit
2017年7月21日

Canadian oil producer Encana posts quarterly profit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp on Friday posted a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier, when it took impairment and hedging charges of about $641 million.

The Calgary-based company posted net earnings of $331 million, or 34 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $601 million, or 71 cents a year earlier.

However, total oil and gas production fell to 316,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 368,300 boe/d a year earlier. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

