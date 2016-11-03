Oil and gas producer Encana swings to net profit

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp swung to a quarterly net profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, when the company took an impairment charge of more than $1 billion.
The company posted a net profit of $317 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $1.24 billion, a year earlier.
Encana's operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, was $32 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with a loss of $24 million, or 3 cents per share. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.