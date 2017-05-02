Encana posts profit vs year-ago loss as oil prices climb

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, as the rebound in oil and gas prices boosted margins and its production of oil and natural gas liquids rose.
The company posted a net profit was $431 million for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $379 million a year ago.
On a per share basis, the company reported an operating profit of 11 cents, compared with a loss of 15 cents a year ago. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.