公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 14日 星期一 18:35 BJT

Encana unit to sell US LNG assets to Stabilis Energy

April 14 LNG supplier Stabilis Energy said on Monday it would buy most of the U.S. assets of Encana Natural Gas Inc, a unit of Encana Corp.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to close on April 30, were not disclosed. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
