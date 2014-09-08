Canada's Encana to sell full stake in PrairieSky for about C$2.6 bln

BRIEF-Imaflex qtrly basic and diluted EPS $0.003
* Imaflex announces results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2016
Sept 8 Canada's Encana Corp said it would sell its entire stake in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd for gross proceeds of about C$2.6 billion ($2.4 billion).
The company said it would sell 70.2 million shares at C$36.50 per share through a bought deal financing, which is expected to close by Sept. 26.
The price represented a 4.2 percent discount to PrairieSky's Monday closing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The sale is to underwriters joint bookrun by TD Securities Inc, CIBC, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets. ($1 = 1.0969 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 19 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported a 29.7 percent rise in quarterly sales on Wednesday, driven by its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.
* Libbey Inc- expects Q1 of 2017 net loss in range of $6 million to $8 million, compared to net income of $0.7 million in prior year Q1