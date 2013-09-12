版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 13日

Encana expects natural gas prices to remain low until new demand emerges

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 12 Encana Corp, Canada's biggest natural gas producer, expects natural gas prices to remain low until new demand emerges for the fuel, the company's chief executive officer said on Thursday.

Speaking at an investment conference, Doug Suttles said Encana anticipated that gas prices would remain between $3.50 and $4.50 per million British thermal units for the next four or five years.

