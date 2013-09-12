Encana expects natural gas prices to remain low until new demand emerges

BRIEF-G4S completes sale of G4S Youth Services
* Completed sale of G4S Youth Services in USA to BHSB Holdings Inc for us$56.5 million paid in cash
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 12 Encana Corp, Canada's biggest natural gas producer, expects natural gas prices to remain low until new demand emerges for the fuel, the company's chief executive officer said on Thursday.
Speaking at an investment conference, Doug Suttles said Encana anticipated that gas prices would remain between $3.50 and $4.50 per million British thermal units for the next four or five years.
QUITO, April 3 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno claimed victory in Ecuador's presidential vote on Sunday, bucking a shift to the right in South America, but the conservative challenger asked for a recount as some supporters took to the streets in protest.
* Says Third Point Offshore Fund up 0.8 percent in March, up 5.9 percent for the year.