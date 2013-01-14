版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 15日 星期二 05:24 BJT

Encanto Potash in talks with India's Rashtriya

Jan 14 Encanto Potash Corp, a small Canadian mining company, said on Monday that it is in talks with India's Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd, but has not struck any agreement for future potash sales.

After markets closed, Encanto said that Rashtriya is seeking to hire an adviser to review a deal that would see a consortium led by Rashtriya buy 2 million tonnes of potash in the future from Encanto, which is seeking to raise capital to build a Western Canada potash mine.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐