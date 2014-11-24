HealthSouth buys Encompass Home and Health Hospice for $750 mln

Nov 24 Hospital operator HealthSouth Corp
said on Monday it bought privately held EHHI Holdings
Inc, which owns Encompass Home Health and Hospice, for about
$750 million to expand its home health business.
HealthSouth bought Encompass from healthcare-focused private
investment firm Cressey & Company LP.
The acquisition is the latest in a string of deals in the
home and health hospice sector. Kindred Healthcare Inc
bought Gentiva Health Services Inc last month for $1.8
billion in a cash-and-stock transaction.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as exclusive financial
adviser to HealthSouth, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &
Flom LLP acted as legal adviser to HealthSouth.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)