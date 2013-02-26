版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 26日 星期二 22:49 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. appeals court voids Encore Capital debt collection settlement

Feb 26 Encore Capital Group Inc : * U.S. appeals court voids Encore Capital Group Inc class-action

settlement over debt collection -- court ruling * 6th U.S. circuit court of appeals says district court abused discretion in

certifying nationwide settlement class * 6th U.S. circuit court of appeals says district court abused discretion in

finding the settlement was fair, reasonable and adequate
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐