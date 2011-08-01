UPDATE 1-Encore Capital Q2 profit misses Street view

* Q2 EPS $0.58 vs est. $0.59

* Q2 rev $111.1 mln vs est. $117.2 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 1 Debt collector Encore Capital Group Inc's quarterly profit missed Wall Street view on lower-than-expected revenue from its distressed loan portfolio.

Debt collection companies buy troubled consumer debt portfolios sold by banks and other institutions and try to get borrowers to repay at least in part.

Encore Capital's revenue of $115.8 million fell short of analyst expectations of $117.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter net income rose to $14.8 million, or 58 cents per share, from $11.7 million, or 47 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 59 cents a share.

The San Diego, California-based company's shares closed at $28.25 Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)