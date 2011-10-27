Encore faces probe by North Carolina

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
Oct 27 Encore Capital Group Inc is facing an investigation by the North Carolina Department of Justice (DoJ) regarding the company's debt collection practices, regulatory filings showed.
On September 12, the North Carolina DoJ issued an demand to the company to produce documents and answer questions about its debt collection practices and related topics, Encore said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
"The company has and intends to continue to cooperate fully with North Carolina in response to its information request, subject to applicable law," the filing said. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)
* received type A bond settlement agent license from people's bank of China to act as bond settlement agent in China interbank bond market Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a two-week low on Tuesday morning after global stocks fell and a stronger yen hurt overall sentiment, while Toyota Motor underperformed the market following a worse-than-expected earnings forecast.