CORRECTED-Emulex to offer $130 mln for New Zealand-based Endace

(Corrects to say Endace is based in New Zealand, not UK)

Dec 5 Storage-equipment maker Emulex Corp intends to make an offer for New Zealand-based network equipment maker Endace Ltd for about $130 million in cash.

The 500 pence-per-share offer represents a premium of 65 percent to Endace's Tuesday closing price of 302.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)