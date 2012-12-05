版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 05:40 BJT

CORRECTED-Emulex to offer $130 mln for New Zealand-based Endace

(Corrects to say Endace is based in New Zealand, not UK)

Dec 5 Storage-equipment maker Emulex Corp intends to make an offer for New Zealand-based network equipment maker Endace Ltd for about $130 million in cash.

The 500 pence-per-share offer represents a premium of 65 percent to Endace's Tuesday closing price of 302.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐