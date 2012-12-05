CORRECTED-Emulex to offer $130 mln for New Zealand-based Endace

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
(Corrects to say Endace is based in New Zealand, not UK)
Dec 5 Storage-equipment maker Emulex Corp intends to make an offer for New Zealand-based network equipment maker Endace Ltd for about $130 million in cash.
The 500 pence-per-share offer represents a premium of 65 percent to Endace's Tuesday closing price of 302.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources