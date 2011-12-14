UPDATE 1-Endeavour scraps Marcellus shale purchases

Dec 14 U.S. oil and gas exploration firm
Endeavour International Corp has scrapped its proposed
purchase of Pennsylvania Marcellus shale assets from SM Energy
Co and other minority owners.
Endeavour did not cite a reason for its decision.
In July, Endeavour had said it would buy the assets for
about $110 million.
The Marcellus shale, which stretches from West Virginia and
Ohio across Pennsylvania and into New York, is one of the
biggest natural gas finds in the United States in decades, but
the hydraulic fracturing drilling used to tap into the vast
quantities of fuel locked in the shale rock has prompted
environmental concerns in the region.