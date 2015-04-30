Oil crash forces Endeavour to seek sale, abandon bankruptcy plan

April 30 Weak energy prices have forced bankrupt oil-and-gas company Endeavour International Corp to abandon a deal with bondholders to cut its debt by $568 million and instead seek buyers for its U.S. assets, according to a court filing.

The Houston-based company filed for bankruptcy in October with a plan that would have given stock and notes in the reorganized company to creditors, slashing its $1.2 billion in debt. Existing stock would have been canceled.

That plan was negotiated in the months leading up to the bankruptcy filing, when oil prices were 50 percent above current levels. Endeavour said if energy prices did not rebound and the company emerged from bankruptcy, a unit of the company would be in default by October and soon running out of cash, according to papers filed late Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

Endeavour, which mainly owns resource assets in the UK's North Sea, said it now plans to seek bidders for its U.S. assets, which make up 18 percent of its total production and proven reserves.

Endeavour generates the vast majority of its revenue from the sale of its share of oil and gas which is produced by third parties.

The company said it has exploration licenses and producing properties in Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Texas. It reported 2.251 million barrels of oil equivalent of proven reserves in the United States in its 2014 annual report.

Endeavour said it plans to hold an auction on Aug. 11, although it did not yet have an initial bidder, known as a stalking horse. Such bidders receive certain protections in return for setting the floor price in an auction, which generally helps to generate higher bids.

The steep drop in commodity prices that began last year has pushed several energy companies into bankruptcy and in search of buyers. Quicksilver Resources Inc, Dune Energy Inc and BPZ Resources Inc have all said they sought or are seeking buyers of their energy assets to raise money to help repay their debt.

The case is In re: Endeavour Operating Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, No. 14-12308. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Ted Botha)