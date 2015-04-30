Oil crash forces Endeavour to seek sale, abandon bankruptcy plan

| April 30
April 30 Weak energy prices have forced bankrupt
oil-and-gas company Endeavour International Corp to abandon a
deal with bondholders to cut its debt by $568 million and
instead seek buyers for its U.S. assets, according to a court
filing.
The Houston-based company filed for bankruptcy in October
with a plan that would have given stock and notes in the
reorganized company to creditors, slashing its $1.2 billion in
debt. Existing stock would have been canceled.
That plan was negotiated in the months leading up to the
bankruptcy filing, when oil prices were 50 percent above current
levels. Endeavour said if energy prices did not rebound and the
company emerged from bankruptcy, a unit of the company would be
in default by October and soon running out of cash, according to
papers filed late Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Wilmington, Delaware.
Endeavour, which mainly owns resource assets in the UK's
North Sea, said it now plans to seek bidders for its U.S.
assets, which make up 18 percent of its total production and
proven reserves.
Endeavour generates the vast majority of its revenue from
the sale of its share of oil and gas which is produced by third
parties.
The company said it has exploration licenses and producing
properties in Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico,
Pennsylvania and Texas. It reported 2.251 million barrels of oil
equivalent of proven reserves in the United States in its 2014
annual report.
Endeavour said it plans to hold an auction on Aug. 11,
although it did not yet have an initial bidder, known as a
stalking horse. Such bidders receive certain protections in
return for setting the floor price in an auction, which
generally helps to generate higher bids.
The steep drop in commodity prices that began last year has
pushed several energy companies into bankruptcy and in search of
buyers. Quicksilver Resources Inc, Dune Energy Inc and BPZ
Resources Inc have all said they sought or are seeking buyers of
their energy assets to raise money to help repay their debt.
The case is In re: Endeavour Operating Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court for the District of Delaware, No. 14-12308.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Ted
Botha)