Acacia confirms in early talks to combine with Endeavour Mining

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 13 Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said on Friday it was in early talks about a possible merger with Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp.
Acacia, responding to media speculation, added that there was no certainty of a deal.
The company, which operates mines and exploration projects in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso and Mali, had a market cap of 1.72 billion pounds as of Jan. 12.
Endeavour bought True Gold Mining Inc for about C$240 million in March giving it access to a low-cost gold mine in Burkina Faso. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020