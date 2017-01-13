版本:
2017年 1月 14日

Acacia confirms in early talks to combine with Endeavour Mining

Jan 13 Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said on Friday it was in early talks about a possible merger with Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp.

Acacia, responding to media speculation, added that there was no certainty of a deal.

The company, which operates mines and exploration projects in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso and Mali, had a market cap of 1.72 billion pounds as of Jan. 12.

Endeavour bought True Gold Mining Inc for about C$240 million in March giving it access to a low-cost gold mine in Burkina Faso. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
