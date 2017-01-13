UPDATE 1-Acacia confirms merger talks with Endeavour Mining

BRIEF-Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation
* Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds comments, background)
Jan 13 Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said on Friday it was in early talks about a possible merger with Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp.
Acacia, which operates mines and exploration projects in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso and Mali, was responding to media reports.
The company added that there was no certainty of a deal.
Endeavour also confirmed preliminary discussions had taken place with Acacia.
Acacia had a market value of 1.72 billion pounds ($2.10 billion) as of Jan. 12, while Endeavour had a market value of C$ 2.18 billion ($1.66 billion).
Endeavour bought True Gold Mining Inc for about C$240 million in March, giving it access to a low-cost gold mine in Burkina Faso.
Gold prices are expected to rise in 2017 as geopolitics, deflationary pressure, more quantitative easing, negative interest rates, Brexit drive demand for the precious metal, which is seen as a safe haven. ($1 = 0.82 pounds) ($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sriraj Kalluvila)
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.