Endeavour Silver to cut output in Mexico on low prices

MEXICO CITY Jan 28 Canadian miner Endeavour Silver Corp will reduce production of the precious metal this year by more than a quarter because of low prices, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Silver prices have fallen more than 70 percent since hitting 2011 highs of nearly $50 an ounce. They stood at $14.24 an ounce on Thursday on the London Bullion Market Association's index.

Endeavour Silver projects that silver production this year will total between 4.9 and 5.3 million ounces, down by more than a quarter compared to 2015 output of 7.2 million ounces.

The company operates three mines in Mexico, the world's biggest silver producer. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; editing by Phil Berlowitz and Grant McCool)

