Endeavour Silver to cut output in Mexico on low prices

MEXICO CITY Jan 28 Canadian miner Endeavour
Silver Corp will reduce production of the precious metal this
year by more than a quarter because of low prices, the company
said in a statement on Thursday.
Silver prices have fallen more than 70 percent since hitting
2011 highs of nearly $50 an ounce. They stood at $14.24 an ounce
on Thursday on the London Bullion Market Association's index.
Endeavour Silver projects that silver production this year
will total between 4.9 and 5.3 million ounces, down by more than
a quarter compared to 2015 output of 7.2 million ounces.
The company operates three mines in Mexico, the world's
biggest silver producer.
