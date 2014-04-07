版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 8日 星期二 02:52 BJT

Second Endeavour Silver worker killed in Mexico

TORONTO, April 7 A worker at Endeavour Silver Corp's El Cubo mine in Mexico was killed on Saturday, the company said on Monday, barely a week after another worker died at the Canadian company's Guanacevi mine, also in Mexico.

The company said all three of its mines in Mexico would shut down for two days for safety training. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
