UPDATE 1-Second Endeavour Silver worker killed in Mexico

TORONTO, April 7 A worker at Endeavour Silver Corp's El Cubo mine in Mexico was killed on Saturday, barely a week after another worker died at the Canadian company's Guanacevi mine, also in Mexico, the company said on Monday.

Endeavour Silver said all three of its mines in Mexico would shut down for two days of safety training. The company said it will also hire a team of safety experts to review its operations, and follow their recommendations.

Both workers were caught in underground rock falls. Another rock fall killed a worker at Guanacevi in September 2013, and a contractor died in an accident at El Cubo in April 2013.

Endeavour Silver was down 0.8 percent at C$4.81 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.