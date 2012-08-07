版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 8日

Endeavour Mining to buy Avion Gold for C$389 mln

Aug 7 Endeavour Mining Corp said it will buy Avion Gold Corp for C$389 million in an all-stock deal as it looks to expand in West Africa.

The company expects the deal to close in October 2012.

