UPDATE 1-Endeavour Mining profit falls

BRIEF-First NBC appoints Carl Chaney as CEO
* First NBC appoints Carl J. Chaney as chief executive officer
(Follows alerts)
Nov 8 Endeavour Mining Corp's third-quarter profit fell 86 percent from the year-ago quarter when the Canadian gold producer took a one-time gain.
The July-September net income attributable to shareholders fell to $9.6 million, or 8 cents a share, from $70.7 million, or 70 cents a share, a year ago.
Results of the year-ago quarter included a gain of $71.2 million.
Endeavour, which operates the Youga mine in Burkina Faso in West Africa, said gold production rose 4 percent to 24,047 ounces.
Cash flow from operation at the Youga mine -- which began commercial production in mid-2008 -- was up 44 percent at $15.3 million in the quarter.
Endeavour still expects full-year production of about 84,000 ounces of gold at a cash cost of $610-$650 per ounce.
Shares of the Cayman Islands-based company, which has agreed to buy Australia's Adamus Resources in August to create a West Africa-focused gold producer, fell 4 percent to C$2.29 on Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* First NBC appoints Carl J. Chaney as chief executive officer
* MediWound ltd - EMA has endorsed extension of children innovative debridement study (cids) population to include patients age one to 18
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 The board of Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA approved a plan to float shares of the group's private equity and hedge fund operations separately from its investment banking and money management operations, the bank said on Monday.