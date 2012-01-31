UPDATE 1-Endeavour Silver sees higher output in 2012

Jan 31 Canadian miner Endeavour Silver
Corp forecast 2012 gold and silver output to rise, as
it ramps up production at its Mexico mines where high-grade
gold-silver zones were discovered last year.
The miner which owns the Guanacevi and Guanajuato mines in
Mexico, said it expects silver production to increase16 percent
to 4.3 million ounces and gold production to go up 24 percent to
26,000 ounces this year.
In December, the Vancouver-based miner discovered two
high-grade silver-gold zones at its Guanajuato mine and forecast
a substantial increase in reserves and resources there.
Fourth-quarter silver production from its Guanacevi and
Guanajuato mines rose 25 percent to 1,120,780 ounces, while gold
output rose 45 percent to 7,045 ounces.
Shares of Endeavour Silver, which is valued at about C$958.8
million ($954.46 million), closed at C$10.98 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.