UPDATE 1-Endeavour buys second silver-gold mine in Chile

* Second Chilean precious metal project for company

* Endeavour sees potential for more projects in region

* Shares down about 4 pct in Toronto; other stocks down

TORONTO, Oct 19 Endeavour Silver (EDR.TO) said on Wednesday that it has acquired a second Chilean silver-gold project, as the Canadian miner looks to build up its footprint outside of Mexico.

Endeavour has optioned the Lomas Bayas silver-gold project, located some 800 kilometers (500 miles) north of Santiago, in the Copiapo region of northern Chile.

The stock fell about 4 percent at C$9.72 on the Toronto Stock Exchange as precious metal prices fell on growing hopes of a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis.

Endeavour currently operates two silver mines in Mexico and has numerous exploration projects in that country.

Lomas Bayas is the second Chilean project for the Vancouver-based miner. The company said the project will play an important role in its plan to build up a mining base in the Andean nation.

"We think the silver mining potential of northern Chile is significantly under-explored," said Barry Devlin, vice-president of exploration, in a release. "We are actively pursuing the acquisition of other interesting bulk tonnage silver prospects at this time."

Last month, Endeavour bought the nearby La Presidentia property. Both La Presidentia and Lomas Bayas have been historically mined on a small scale using underground slopes and shafts.

Endeavour said there is potential for large, low-grade silver-gold mineralization at both sites. It is currently drilling at Lomas Bayas.

The company has the option to acquire 100 percent of project for $2.5 million in cash, plus an additional $10-$15 per ounce of gold equivalent, based on an official resource estimate to be completed within 24 months.

($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Frank McGurty)