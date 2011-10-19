UPDATE 1-Endeavour buys second silver-gold mine in Chile

* Second Chilean precious metal project for company
* Endeavour sees potential for more projects in region
* Shares down about 4 pct in Toronto; other stocks down
TORONTO, Oct 19 Endeavour Silver (EDR.TO) said
on Wednesday that it has acquired a second Chilean silver-gold
project, as the Canadian miner looks to build up its footprint
outside of Mexico.
Endeavour has optioned the Lomas Bayas silver-gold project,
located some 800 kilometers (500 miles) north of Santiago, in
the Copiapo region of northern Chile.
The stock fell about 4 percent at C$9.72 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange as precious metal prices fell on growing hopes
of a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis.
Endeavour currently operates two silver mines in Mexico and
has numerous exploration projects in that country.
Lomas Bayas is the second Chilean project for the
Vancouver-based miner. The company said the project will play
an important role in its plan to build up a mining base in the
Andean nation.
"We think the silver mining potential of northern Chile is
significantly under-explored," said Barry Devlin,
vice-president of exploration, in a release. "We are actively
pursuing the acquisition of other interesting bulk tonnage
silver prospects at this time."
Last month, Endeavour bought the nearby La Presidentia
property. Both La Presidentia and Lomas Bayas have been
historically mined on a small scale using underground slopes
and shafts.
Endeavour said there is potential for large, low-grade
silver-gold mineralization at both sites. It is currently
drilling at Lomas Bayas.
The company has the option to acquire 100 percent of
project for $2.5 million in cash, plus an additional $10-$15
per ounce of gold equivalent, based on an official resource
estimate to be completed within 24 months.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Frank McGurty)