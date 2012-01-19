UPDATE 1-Endemol says reaches debt restructuring deal

* Endemol reaches agreement with two-thirds of lenders
* Paves way for lenders to take over the company
* Endemol outperformed budget with 10 percent growth in 2011
LONDON, Jan 19 Endemol, the TV production house behind Big
Brother, said it had reached an agreement in principle with more than two-thirds
of its lenders on a restructuring of its capital, paving the way for the lenders
to take over in a debt-for-equity swap.
The Netherlands-based company had rejected an bid of 1 billion euros ($1.28
billion) in cash from Time Warner to buy the company. Shareholder
Mediaset had presented its own plan for a joint bid with Italian fund
Clessidra.
"We are delighted that the majority of our lenders have in principle agreed
to the proposed commercial restructuring terms and we can now enter into the
final part of the process," Global President Marco Bassetti and Chief Financial
Officer Just Spee said in a statement on Thursday.
"A solution that puts Endemol on a strong financial footing for the future
is now imminent," they said, adding that Endemol had outperformed its budget in
2011 with year-on-year growth of about 10 percent.
Endemol's business is based on formats including Deal or No Deal, Changing
Rooms and Ready Steady Cook, which are sold in more than 100 countries around
the world. It is also expanding its scripted programming business.
The company is owned by Goldman Sachs, Italian media group Mediaset
and investment firm Cyrte. The three agreed to buy Endemol in 2007 for 2.6
billion euros ($3.33 billion).
Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, ABN
AMRO, Lehman and Merrill Lynch arranged 2.2 billion euros of loans in 2008 to
back the buyout, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
After a drop in earnings, Endemol failed to meet terms on the loans this
year.
Two sources close to the process told Reuters last month the deal would cut
Endemol's 2 billion euros of loans to around 550 million euros.
Endemol declined to comment on those figures on Thursday.