UPDATE 1-Endemol says reaches debt restructuring deal

* Endemol reaches agreement with two-thirds of lenders

* Paves way for lenders to take over the company

* Endemol outperformed budget with 10 percent growth in 2011

LONDON, Jan 19 Endemol, the TV production house behind Big Brother, said it had reached an agreement in principle with more than two-thirds of its lenders on a restructuring of its capital, paving the way for the lenders to take over in a debt-for-equity swap.

The Netherlands-based company had rejected an bid of 1 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in cash from Time Warner to buy the company. Shareholder Mediaset had presented its own plan for a joint bid with Italian fund Clessidra.

"We are delighted that the majority of our lenders have in principle agreed to the proposed commercial restructuring terms and we can now enter into the final part of the process," Global President Marco Bassetti and Chief Financial Officer Just Spee said in a statement on Thursday.

"A solution that puts Endemol on a strong financial footing for the future is now imminent," they said, adding that Endemol had outperformed its budget in 2011 with year-on-year growth of about 10 percent.

Endemol's business is based on formats including Deal or No Deal, Changing Rooms and Ready Steady Cook, which are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. It is also expanding its scripted programming business.

The company is owned by Goldman Sachs, Italian media group Mediaset and investment firm Cyrte. The three agreed to buy Endemol in 2007 for 2.6 billion euros ($3.33 billion).

Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, ABN AMRO, Lehman and Merrill Lynch arranged 2.2 billion euros of loans in 2008 to back the buyout, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

After a drop in earnings, Endemol failed to meet terms on the loans this year.

Two sources close to the process told Reuters last month the deal would cut Endemol's 2 billion euros of loans to around 550 million euros. Endemol declined to comment on those figures on Thursday.