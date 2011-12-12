Time Warner offers 1 bln euros cash for Endemol

LONDON Dec 12 Time Warner has
offered 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) in cash to buy
television production company Endemol, maker of Big Brother,
which is trying to restructure about 2 billion euros of debt, an
Endemol spokesman said on Monday.
The spokesman said Endemol believed it had a future as an
independent company and was no more likely to accept the latest
offer than it was Time Warner's previous debt-and-equity offer
last month.
"From the company's perspective, this doesn't change
anything. We're focused on getting a restructuring with lenders
complete," he said. "Those discussions have now entered their
final stages. We're confident an agreement is imminent."
Endemol, which is owned by Goldman Sachs, Mediaset
and founder John de Mol's boutique investment firm
Cyrte, has breached its banking covenants. A waiver has been
extended from mid-November until Tuesday.
The spokesman said the Netherlands-based company is set to
beat expectations of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation of 140 million euros this year.
"As far as Endemol is concerned, this is a company that has
strong prospects as an independent business," he said.
Endemol operates in 31 countries including the United
States, Britain and India and specialises in reality-TV and game
formats such as Deal or No Deal and Extreme Makeover that are
sold all over the world.
New York-based media conglomerate Time Warner last year
bought Britain's Shed Media, the company behind such programmes
as Supernanny, for 100 million pounds ($156 million) as it looks
to bulk up international programming and add more reality shows.