公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 12日 星期一 23:43 BJT

BRIEF-Endemol says has received new Time Warner offer

MILAN Dec 12 Endemol said in a statement on Monday:

* has received new offer from Time Warner

* talks with creditors entering final phase

