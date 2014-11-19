UPDATE 2-Enel on track to raise over 3 bln euros in Endesa share sale

* Enel selling Endesa shares at 13.5-13.8 euros - sources
* Book more than 1.5 times covered - sources
* Enel selling minimum of 17 pct of Endesa
(Adds Slovak, Romania asset sales, banks)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Nov 19 Italy's biggest utility Enel
is on track to raise up to 3.2 billion euros ($4
billion) from the sale of shares in its Spanish subsidiary
Endesa, three sources with knowledge of the deal said
on Wednesday.
Enel, Europe's most indebted utility, is selling a stake of
up to 22 percent in Endesa to help cut its mountain of debt and
beef up the Spanish group's market float.
Bookbuilding for the placement is due to end on Thursday,
when the final price is expected to be fixed.
The sources said Enel would offer shares to both retail and
institutional investors in a price range of 13.5-13.8 euros.
Endesa shares closed down 1.6 percent on Wednesday at 13.93
euros. Enel shares ended down 0.9 percent.
"The book has been more than one-and-a-half times covered,"
two of the sources said.
Enel declined to comment.
It will sell a minimum 17 percent stake, and could
eventually end up selling more than 22 percent as the placement
includes an overallotment option under which the joint global
coordinators may acquire between 23 million and 30 million
Endesa shares.
The option is expected to be exercised at the beginning of
next week, and could approximately raise up to a further 400
million euros, if the maximum number of extra shares are sold at
the top price.
Banco Santander, BBVA, Credit Suisse
, and JP Morgan are joint global coordinators
on the deal. Mediobanca advised Enel in the deal while
Deutsche Bank advised Endesa.
Enel's multibillion-euro acquisition of Endesa in 2008 was a
transformational deal that turned it into a major European
player overnight.
The state-controlled Italian company, headed by Chief
Executive Francesco Starace, is looking to sell more than 4
billion euros of assets this year to help curb its debt and
maintain its investment-grade credit rating.
Enel has said it could sell its 66 percent stake in Slovak
generating company Slovenske Elektrarne and generation and
distribution assets in Romania.
But some analysts have expressed concern the group may have
problems finalising such deals before the end of the year.
On Wednesday, Czech electricity producer CEZ said
it had sent a letter to Enel expressing interest in buying the
Slovenske stake.
Earlier this month Enel raised its forecast for net debt at
year-end to 39-40 billion euros, up from a previous estimate of
37 billion euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7978 euro)
(Additional reporting by Paola Arosio, Editing by Susan Thomas
and Mark Potter)