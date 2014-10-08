UPDATE 1-Utility Endesa to pay extra dividend, invest in expansion

(Adds details on investments)

MADRID Oct 8 Spanish utility Endesa said it would pay a 6 euro ($7.60) per share special dividend, helping debt-laden majority shareholder Enel, and invest 2.5 billion euros over the next three years to expand in electricity and gas.

Madrid-based Endesa, in which Italy's Enel owns 92 percent, is cash-rich after selling its Latin American assets to its Italian parent earlier this year.

Now it will focus on growth in electricity in Spain, where it is already a market leader, and in neighbouring countries such as Portugal and France, it said in an Investors' Day presentation, as well in growth in the gas sector.

Part of its new strategy includes extending the lifespan of its nuclear power plants in Spain to 50 years and combined cycle power plants to 40 years, the utility said.

Endesa is targeting net profit of around 1 billion euros next year, rising to about 1.1 billion euros in 2016. It did not provide a forecast for 2014.

The group's core profit, or EBITDA, will be around 2.9 billion euros this year and next and will increase to around 3.1 billion euros in 2016, the utility said.

It will also pay an ordinary dividend of 0.76 euro per share in 2014 and plans to raise the dividend by around 5 percent a year in 2015 and 2016.