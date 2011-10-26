TABLE-Endesa Chile Q3 net profit down 18.7 pct yr/yr

Oct 26 Financial results for leading Chilean electricity generator Endesa Chile END.SN EOC.N for the third quarter, as released in a statement on Wednesday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated).

July-Sept 2011 July-Sept 2010 Net profit 116.28 bln 142.99 bln Revenue 627.80 bln 670.69 bln EPS (pesos) 14.18 17.43 ($1 = 515.14 Chilean pesos at the end of Sept) (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara)