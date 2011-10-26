版本:
TABLE-Endesa Chile Q3 net profit down 18.7 pct yr/yr

 Oct 26 Financial results for leading Chilean
electricity generator Endesa Chile END.SN EOC.N for the third
quarter, as released in a statement on Wednesday (in billions of
pesos unless otherwise stated).
             July-Sept 2011       July-Sept 2010
Net profit        116.28 bln          142.99 bln
Revenue           627.80 bln          670.69 bln
EPS (pesos)         14.18              17.43
 ($1 = 515.14 Chilean pesos at the end of Sept)
 (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara)

