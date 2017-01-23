版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 03:42 BJT

FTC settles pay-for-delay lawsuit, files two related complaints

WASHINGTON Jan 23 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it had settled allegations that Endo Pharmaceuticals violated antitrust law when it agreed to pay rivals Watson Laboratories and Impax to delay introducing generic versions of two painkillers.

The FTC filed charges against Watson, and Allergan Plc , accusing it of breaking the law by reaching an agreement with Endo to block a generic competitor for the local anesthetic Lidoderm.

The FTC also filed an administrative complaint against Impax, saying it reached an illegal agreement with Endo in 2010 to prevent Impax from marketing a generic copy of Endo's painkiller Opana ER.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐