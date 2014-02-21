UPDATE 1-Endo to pay $193 million over Lidoderm marketing

By Karen Freifeld

NEW YORK Feb 21 Endo Health Solutions Inc agreed to pay $193 million to resolve civil and criminal allegations of unlawful marketing of the drug Lidoderm, the U.S. Justice Department and New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced on Friday.

Endo was accused of illegally marketing Lidoderm for use in connection with lower back pain or chronic pain. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had only approved it for treatment of pain associated with shingles.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company agreed to pay $173 million to U.S. state and federal authorities and about $20 million more in criminal penalties and forfeitures in a deferred prosecution agreement.

"Illegally marketing drugs off-label puts patient lives at risk," Schneiderman said in a statement. New York led a team of states in the investigation and subsequent settlement, the statement said.

"We are pleased to resolve this matter and are confident that we have robust programs in place to assist us in satisfying our legal and regulatory agreements," Endo's president and chief executive office, Rajiv De Silva, said in a statement.