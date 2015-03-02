Boston Scientific to buy Endo's urology portfolio for up to $1.65 bln

March 2 Boston Scientific Corp said it will acquire Endo International Plc's American Medical Systems urology portfolio for up to $1.65 billion.

The deal value includes additional $50 million in milestone based on 2016 sales, Boston Scientific said on Monday.

AMS Men's Health and Prostate Health businesses generated 2014 sales of about $400 million. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)