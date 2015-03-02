Boston Scientific to buy Endo's urology portfolio for up to $1.65 bln

BRIEF-Western Gas names Jaime Casas new CFO
* Appointed Jaime Casas as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer of partnerships effective immediately
March 2 Boston Scientific Corp said it will acquire Endo International Plc's American Medical Systems urology portfolio for up to $1.65 billion.
The deal value includes additional $50 million in milestone based on 2016 sales, Boston Scientific said on Monday.
AMS Men's Health and Prostate Health businesses generated 2014 sales of about $400 million. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* China Online Education Group announces first quarter 2017 results
* Says it plans to set up unit in U.S. to acquire Dietech North America LLC for up to $33 million